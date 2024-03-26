A woman shared her story online after she got pregnant at the age of 50, noting that she would soon clock 51

The woman said her pregnancy has been confirmed to be a baby boy, and she said she would become a mother of 5

The fifth baby would join four other girls the woman had previously given birth to and she showed them in the clip

A woman is expecting her fifth baby at the age of 50 after she got pregnant unexpectedly.

She said the coming baby had been confirmed to be a boy, and he would be baby number five.

The woman would become a mother of 5. Photo credit: TikTok/@tracyannkilpatric.

Source: TikTok

The mother of four revealed in a trending video that she had had four girls previously before she got pregnant.

The woman, @tracyannkilpatric, proudly showed off her protruding baby bump.

Her husband and children also appeared in the video, which got many people sharing their own experiences in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman shares her pregnancy story

@novuyozabe said:

"My mom had me when she was 49. Now am 33 and she is 83."

@THE REAL Queen said:

"Now am scared... I'm 38...my doctor said I'm too old to have a baby."

@binodrae commented:

"You don’t look 50 at all."

@gogomseveni said:

"I am 47 this year will be 48. I still want one baby."

@Nordia Madden Chambers said:

"All I have to say is you are not 50."

@the saloonist said:

"I am 45 and am looking like a grasshopper. Tell me your beauty secrets."

@jflava876 said:

"I am 51, still having my period every day. I'm worried about getting pregnant."

@Nomfuneko Zigoxo said:

"I'm 55, and I'm pregnant with baby no 5. I had 3 boys and one girl. It's a miracle baby. I'm eight months now. I still can't believe it."

