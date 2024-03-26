A wedding reception held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has gone viral because of the decoration of the event centre

The event centre said to have been decorated by Frank Tina Events, was made to look like an actual aeroplane

Guests at the wedding would be expected to 'board' the event hall like an aeroplane and be entertained by exquisite-looking event ushers

A wedding reception venue painstakingly put together by a Nigerian event planner is trending on social media.

The event venue is designed to look like an aeroplane which wedding guests are expected to board upon arriving.

The wedding venue is trending on social media. Photo credit: Tiktok

Source: TikTok

There is a structure made in the shape of an aeroplane, positioned in front of the event hall, and its door was flung open.

Exquisite-looking ladies positioned themselves strategically like flight attendants and were showing how guests would be ushered into the aeroplane-themed venue.

Inside, the hall is decorated to look kingly, making some social media users reckon that a lot of money went into every detail.

The video was shared on TikTok by @weddingsinportharcourt, who attributed the work to Frank Tina Events, while the bride is said to be Pretty Franky.

Many netizens mentioned in the comment section that there is money in Nigeria, given how much people spend to host their occasions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of nice wedding venue

@UcheChukwu said:

"Money dey this country walai. It’s just not circulating well."

@Deborah Ozioma said:

"My prayer is that let this marriage last in Jesus name amen."

@Slatt said:

"The husband na pilot."

@arhi_shah commented:

"Now this is CLASSY!"

@official_mannysoundz asked:

"Who actually taught it was a real plane at first?"

@Salmaoil said:

"Please someone should tag the event planner and the decor make I call them with FAITH."

