A pastor has announced an online course where he would tutor people on how to perform miracles, signs and wonders

The cleric urged people to register with £999 (about N1.7 million), adding that places for his class are filling up fast

The pastor's announcement has sent social media users into a frenzy as many criticised him for the initiative

A British-Zimbabwean cleric, Pastor Uebert Angel Mudzanire, is set to teach folks how to perform miracles for £999 (about N1.7 million).

In a Facebook post, Pastor Uebert said he would directly do the teaching.

Pastor Uebert Angel announced an online course for £999. Photo Credit: @uebertangel

Source: Instagram

He urged people to register as places are filling up fast. He wrote with a flier attached:

"Register now and Learn how to perform signs miracles and wonders, online, directly from Prophet Uebert Angel. Places are filling fast. "

How to register for Pastor Uebert's course

Pastor Uebert, listed as one of the 20 in 2024, directed those interested to register via his website. The flier he displayed showed the online course would run from April 1 to April 3, 2024.

When clicked, the website link takes one to the church's product he advertised. The webpage clearly states that the course costs £999 (about N1.7 million).

Reactions over Pastor Uebert Angel's miracle courses

Francis Mushibwe Chola said:

"My first time to hear about that, can someone explain for me in detail please."

Daniel Blessed said:

"People will now start paying and being taught how to perform miracles sings and wonders, we are seeing a lot in this end time."

Vincent Dmaster said:

"Is this not an Example of Simon the sorcerer in the Bible?"

Musa Grace Elshaddai said:

"One life opportunity that can change our literacy in the supernatural."

Sharon Mapfumo said:

"Ah is this occultism or wht balance me guys, wht does the word say ABT performing signs and wonders God have mercy ."

Miracle Ikechukwu Chidiebere said:

"We now learn how to perform signs and wonders?

"Thought I've seen it all."

