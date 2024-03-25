A Nigerian man who got married to Ghanian showed his respect to his father-in-law on stage, and it went viral

In the video, when the father-in-law came on stage, the young man quickly prostrated on the floor to greet him

The father-in-law quickly asked to be on his feet, and they hugged and had a brief chatter as the bride, who was on the stage with them, was all smiles

The groom, who had tied the knot with a Ghanaian bride, demonstrated his deep respect for his father-in-law in a public display that quickly went viral.

As the father-in-law made his entrance onto the stage, the groom immediately prostrated himself on the floor in a traditional greeting.

They eventually hugged each other. Photo credit: @keleplux/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The father-in-law swiftly encouraged him to rise, leading to a warm embrace and a brief exchange of words. All the while, the bride, sharing the stage with them, couldn’t help but beam with joy.

As shown by @keleplux, this heartwarming display of respect and familial love resonated with viewers around the world.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bannie Mafinda said:

“Blessings upon your marriage guys.”

Kayaga wrote:

“Always a perfect combo.”

Bejide ma:

“Omo Yoruba atata.”

Marve:

“Prophetically I'm the next to testify maritally congratulations sweetheart.”

Sugar:

“The aww shd have come tm the bride other than the audience. why was she in an oven?. such a beautiful gesture 4m ur man n she didn't seem bordered.”

Lucia Eyongeta:

“Humble son inlaw.”

Lilly:

“As if he will never cheat on her congratulations.”

Man married to Ghanaian woman welcomes baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a baby born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother has gone viral after his video emerged on TikTok.

The baby's father used his TikTok handle, @bigmiller09, to post the video to show how handsome the child is.

In the video, the child's parents collaged some of his photos and shared with the public.

Lady married to Nigerian man rejoices

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were handed a huge point for the usual Ghana versus Nigeria banter on social media after a Ghanaian lady said their power does go off, suggesting her countrymen's claims of 24/7 light may be untrue.

The woman shed light on the Ghana power situation while doing a video of her family.

She panned her camera around to show their lit house due to the generator power.

Source: Legit.ng