A Ghanaian lady has seemingly scored an own goal and given Nigerians a banter point as she revealed their power is usually interrupted

The woman married to a Nigerian disclosed this while rejoicing after her husband put on a generator in Ghana

She showed their dark neighbourhood and how they are the only ones with light because they have a generator, thanks to her hubby

Nigerians were handed a huge point for the usual Ghana versus Nigeria banter on social media after a Ghanaian lady said their power does go off, suggesting her countrymen's claims of 24/7 light may be untrue.

The woman shed light on the Ghana power situation while doing a video of her family.

The Ghanaian woman said only her family has a generator in the area thanks to her Nigerian husband. Photo Credit: @binitiefamily

"When the power goes off, we are the only people with light," the Ghanaian woman, who lives in Ghana with her Nigerian husband and kids, said in a TikTok video.

Ghana also experiences power cuts

She panned her camera around to show their lit house due to the generator power. The excited woman also videoed her dark neighbourhood and added that only her house has a generator.

Speaking on the generator noise, she said her husband likes it.

"The way he loves the noise (the generator noise), he said it reminds him of home," she said.

The West African family makes content about their activities and lives via the page @binitiefamily.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians drag Ghanaians again

user758526604284 said:

"So you guys don't pay light bill or what you cant afford a Gen set let's assume you dont like noise even solar/ inverter you cant buy.. to think you guys brag about your cedis our chicken."

Badman_Morich said:

"So light dey go off in Ghana why are they now saying 24/7 light."

Warribii said:

"We don’t wait for government to do everything for us. We are self-reliant."

OfficialAlhaji said:

"Ghana where una 24/7 light oooo. Chaii. Ghana and lies are like 5 and 6."

Lithium Boy said:

"So, dem dey take light for Ghana sef. poor Ghana, no money to buy gen."

shalom_oyinkansola_ said:

"I'm a Nigerian living in Ghana and we haven't seen light for months I miss Nigeria."

otons3 said:

"I can bet with my life, this man is the richest man in your place."

