A mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a video of herself fully dressed in a school uniform

The woman acted perfectly like a secondary school female student who had just returned from school

The hilarious video stirred reactions from netizens who quickly declared the woman as the winner of the viral challenge

Netizens have hilariously declared a mother the winner of a viral 'wear your child's uniform' challenge on Facebook.

The woman identified a Joannarich E Daniel left netizens amused after dressing as a secondary school student and sharing the video to a group named OMAM.

Woman poses like senior student

She acted like an excited student who just got back from school and couldn't wait to share how her day went with her mother.

The woman perfectly executed the role of a secondary school student in the video leaving netizens in awe.

She captioned the video:

“I no go carry last 00o0 na me go win this challenge. Let me do my Biology Homework, tomorrow is the deadline. Aunty sorry am late for class I had to help Mum do small thing in the shop.”

Reactions as woman dresses like secondary student

Netizens on TikTok commended her great act and funnily declared her the winner of the challenge.

Mother wears uniform and sits in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five and a pupil at Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS), was one of many candidates who participated in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Worawora Senior High School (SHS) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, Madam Quayson expressed her determination to succeed in the exam, driven by her aspiration to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and secure a brighter future.

