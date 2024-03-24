A funny Nigerian woman who participated in a viral challenge for mothers has declared herself the winner

The challenge required doting mothers to rock their children's uniform and act like they were heading for school

The proud mother shared hilarious photos of herself struggling to wear her four-year-old son's school uniform

A mother of a four-year-old boy refused to be left out of a viral challenge 'wear your child's uniform'.

The happy woman shared funny photos of herself rocking her four-year-old son's school uniform even though it didn't fit her at all.

Mum struggles to wear son's uniform Photo credit: @OMAM/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Photos show mum rocking son's uniform

The woman identified as Yolanda Zino Adebayo posted the photos on a Facebook group ONCE A MUM, ALWAYS A MUM INITIATIVE! (OMAM).

In the photos, her four-year-old’s uniform couldn't pass her head and his shorts could only pass one of her legs.

However, the funny woman went ahead to declare herself the winner of the challenge without considering the votes of others.

She wrote:

“I can't be left out, No way. I'm rocking my 4-year-old baby boy's school uniform. Na me win this challenge.”

Reactions as mum wears 4-year-old’s uniform

Netizens on TikTok found the woman’s post very hilarious and also declared her the winner.

Affiong Elumelu

“На! You don win o.”

MrsMargaret Durable Osung said:

“This is so funny, I laughed until my ribs began to ache.you are the winner.”

Onu Ekundah Treasure reacted:

“Na you win oo.”

Lily Precious reacted:

“You funny. I no even see your face infact I don give you the cupppp.”

Florence Akudo Anyanwu said:

“Chai. Ike gwuru situation.”

Darlingtina Opubo Alexander said:

“By the power bestowed on me, ma'am I give it to you winner.”

Ogoo Ogoo said;

“I support you na you win.”

Mother wears uniform and sits in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five and a pupil at Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS), was one of many candidates who participated in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Worawora Senior High School (SHS) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, Madam Quayson expressed her determination to succeed in the exam, driven by her aspiration to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and secure a brighter future.

Source: Legit.ng