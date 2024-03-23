A mother has shared a short clip of her smart little daughter trying so hard to start her vehicle at home

In the clip trending on TikTok, the little girl held the red car key and attempted to insert it into the right hole

Massive reactions trailed the clip as netizens took turns to comment on the girl's intelligence at a young age

A little Nigerian girl has captured attention of netizens on TikTok with her incredible display of brilliance.

In a captivating video shared by her mother @cutetovia on TikTok, the girl attempted to drive her mum's car.

Little girl attempts to drive car Photo credit: @cutetovia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl takes over mum's car

The smart child held her mother's car key and tried her best to insert it into the right hole leaving netizens in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her mother who sat beside her filmed the epic moment and subsequently shared the clip on social media with the caption:

"I don hand over my car. Jesus take the wheel."

Reactions as little girl tries to drive

The TikTok clip left netizens wondering how she was able to know where to insert the key at such a tender age.

Others funnily noted that she wasn't a baby but a grandma who was reshuffled back to Nigeria.

@TIMICODED said:

"Her parents needs to be careful of what they will be doing In front of this baby, had it been na bad thing now na so she go practice am."

@ammymercy27 wrote:

"The madam even know where to put the key o."

@JESSY JACKSON LOUIS said:

"I talk am say nah out grand parent deh come back alive."

@Queen Bammy reacted:

"Babies don finish for heaven. Grandma weldone o. See how she handle the key. Confidence ti poju."

@Pretty brittle added:

"She has been watching all along cos she tried to ve even know where to insert."

Watch the video below:

Little girl drives electric car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of parents who gave their daughter an electric toy car went viral online. The clip showed the delighted daughter cruising the street excitedly in her shiny white toy car.

She looked like a miniature racer as she confidently steered the car slowly. A real car passed her, and the driver gave her a friendly wave and thumbs-up, inviting her to join him on the road.

Source: Legit.ng