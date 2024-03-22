A Nigerian lady revealed that she used her school fees to do a mini importation of goods from China

In a video, the student named Nubby sampled the goods she was able to import from China after they were delivered to her in a small carton

She invited people to patronize her, saying she did not want the business to fail since she used her school fees

A Nigerian lady who does mini importation of goods from China shared what she was able to buy.

The lady revealed in a video that she made use of her school fees to import the goods from China.

The student said she used her school fees to import goods from China. Photo credit: TikTok/@nubby040.

Source: TikTok

She carefully sampled the goods after they were delivered to her in a small carton.

The lady, Nubby, prayed over the goods and said she was hoping to make sales because she couldn't afford to fail, having used her school fees.

She captioned the video:

"I used my school fees to purchase these items and I hope I’ll get to sell them all."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student turns businesswoman

@oyindamola asked:

"How much is the laundry basket."

@odehevelyn8 said:

"Please can you teach me how to import?"

@VickyGold empire said:

"My dear massive sale's to you. I will like to know how to order from China, can you guide me?"

@fli asked:

"Please where do you purchase your goods? I'm interested in the business."

@Priscilla David said:

"I need one laundry basket and a phone holder."

@Mary gold asked:

"Please, ma, where do you get these? Like order it from? I want to be doing the business in my school."

@user7368442305434 asked:

"Can you please link me up to how you did your import?"

Lady cries out over bad sales

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a heartbreaking video of an Instagram vendor trying to sell off her merchandise, by all means, drew a lot of attention.

The sad entrepreneur posted a video where she begged everyone in tears to purchase her shoes.

In the video, she stated that the merchandise could be bought at any price because she was closing down the business.

Source: Legit.ng