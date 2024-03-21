A Nigerian lady saw a refrigerator she wanted to buy, and she was asked to pay N263,000, but she decided to buy it days later

However, when she returned to the same store for the refrigerator, she was told the price had increased to N301,300

She was surprised because the increase in price happened the same week, but she still bought the fridge, fearing another increase

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how the price of a refrigerator skyrocketed within one week.

In a video she posted, Happiness Obasi first went to the store to choose a refrigerator and know the price.

The lady said she returned to discover that the price had increased. Photo credit: TikTok/Happiness Obasi.

Source: TikTok

On the first day she visited the store, she was told to pay N263,000 for the fridge, but when she returned the same week, the price had increased.

On her second visit, the price of the fridge was pegged at N301,300. She said she had to buy it immediately, fearing the cost might increase again.

The video she shared showed when the fridge was delivered to her house, and her happiness knew no bounds.

Reactions as lady buys new fridge

@Asian prince said:

"I went to buy 1.5hp A/C and I saw the price hmm I just bought 1 dozen of hand fan I leave the rest to God."

@Bea Mimi commented:

"We’re una dey see this money ehh?"

@felicitywears said:

"Chai...nawa oOoOO... bought this same bigger size of this fridge 180k..2021.. I mean big size oooo. The fridge is the best no cap."

@TAPHA commented:

"Please can you drop the location where you bought it?"

@Edwin said:

"The plate no be free dey add am join to justify the price."

Prices of building materials increase

Meanwhile, a man who is into the building materials business in Nigeria gave an updated price when a lady visited his shop.

The lady said she was there to know how much iron rods used for building reinforcement currently cost.

When she got there, the man at the shop told her the cost of a 16mm rod had risen from N8,500 to N18,500.

Source: Legit.ng