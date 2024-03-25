Pelumi Nubi has continued to face challenges in African countries since she arrived some days ago

The Nigerian, long a quest to drive a car from London to Lagos, has lamented over being held hostage in Liberia

Describing it as her worst experience so far, the solo traveller vowed never to give up and urged people to always put her in prayers

Hours after her ordeal at the Sierra Leone border, Pelumi Nubi has been presented with yet another obstacle at the Liberian border.

The London-Lagos traveller by car has raised an alarm over being held against her wish in Liberia.

Pelumi Nubi said her experience in Liberia is the worst she has had so far. Photo Credit: @pelumi.nubi

Pelumi says it is the worst experience

In a TikTok video, Pelumi revealed she had been held in Liberia for 48 hours.

"For the last 48 hours being held hostage in this country. I am a Nigerian citizen and I have a right to transit this country.

"Currently at the Liberian border and we've met yet another obstacle. So, I am having to sleep at the border again. At this point, I have run out of count of how much I need to sleep at the border. I am actually exhausted. You know what they say - "In all things give thanks."

Pelumi calls for constant prayers

She vowed not to give up and remained thankful despite her predicament. Pelumi wrote:

"I'm really trying to be thankful no matter what, so here I am, drinking my garri and watching the sunset. I am not giving up - I'll try again to see if they let myself and Lumi into Liberia .."

She called for constant prayers.

"Always put me in your prayers.

"I have experienced every emotion, from getting really angry to having a complete meltdown. I keep asking myself why it's so hard for Africans to travel in their own continent."

In a recent update, an excited Pelumi heaved a sigh of relief that she had been freed and was in Liberia for the next phase of her journey.

Watch the video below:

Pelumi Nubi's experience generates buzz

Emancipation soldier said:

"This is sad, because any Africans travelling to Liberia will think twice about visiting the country."

Mr K said:

"In Sierra Leone you enter the country with a right hand vehicle which was against the law and made a whole video about it. Now you are making another video about Liberia. Obey the law."

Ehbayreh said:

"Africa!!! We are our own enemy. The fact that you traveled through Europe with little to no incidents but your continent."

Betty said:

"What I have noticed so far in this your journey is that it was easier for you to transit through European countries than African countries even as an African."

reinedamsel1 said:

"Is Liberia not an ECOWAS country? I thought entry into an ECOWAS country was a seamless process for Nigerians."

MadelineWBooks said:

"Liberia stop frustrating this woman. We've been following her journey since the beginning."

Pelumi Nubi lands in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pelumi Nubi had arrived in Africa days after she began her London to Lagos journey by car.

As soon as she set foot in Africa, Pelumi shared a video to update her followers on the progress of the journey.

Pelumi set out for the journey from London, UK, vowing to drive in her car and make it to Lagos. The journey would see her pass through 15 countries before making it to Nigeria, her final destination.

