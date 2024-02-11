The Nigerian lady who is driving a car from London to Lagos has entered Africa from Spain

In a video she shared to update her followers on TikTok, the lady, Pelumi Nubi, showed herself in Morocco

She expressed her joy for being able to make it to Africa and being a step closer to Lagos, Nigeria

Pelumi Nubi, the Nigerian lady who is driving from London to Lagos, has arrived in Morocco.

As soon as she set foot in Africa, Pelumi shared a video to update her followers on the progress of the journey.

Pelumi Nubi has entered Morocco.

Source: TikTok

Pelumi set out for the journey from London, UK, vowing to drive in her car and make it to Lagos.

The journey would see her pass through 15 countries before making it to Nigeria, her final destination.

Pelumi said when she arrived in Morocco:

"Words can’t even begin to capture the whirlwind of emotions swirling inside me right now. It feels absolutely incredible to step foot on the African continent, bringing me a little closer to home. We did it, guys! Your unwavering support echoes in my ears, and my relentless spirit showcases that the grandest adventures are just a decision away!"

Reactions to video of lady driving from London to Lagos

@Eni said:

"We are rooting for you, Pelumi, and we are waiting for you in Lagos!"

@user3003144834734 commented:

"Wow, great feat Pelumi. I hope are thinking of putting your whole journey into a documentary and upload to YouTube."

@remen said:

"Can you pass through Abidjan on Sunday night to bring the AFCON cup to 9ja?"

@Itzjustbukky commented:

"Please, after Afcon, Nigeria should gather here. She needs all the love and support she could get."

@ToluwaSmith said:

"Go girl. we are rooting for you."

Pelumi Nubi shows customised car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pelumi Nubi showed her fans the interiors of the car she would use.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Pelumi said the car had a bed space she would use to catch some sleep.

She also said she took along a gas cooker she would use to make meals on her way.

Source: Legit.ng