A Nigerian man was taken aback when he received a PS5 and a Cuban necklace for his birthday

He revealed in the footage that his girlfriend had given him these presents to make his day memorable

Overwhelmed by her gesture, he placed both hands on his head while admiring the precious gifts

A young man, who was astounded with a PS5 and a Cuban necklace on his birthday, garnered significant online attention.

In the video, the Nigerian revealed that the present was from his girlfriend, who desired to make his birthday extraordinary.

He was excited about the gift. Photo credit: @giftsbyolayinka

Source: TikTok

The man, clearly touched by the gift, placed both hands on his head as he admired the valuable present as shared by @giftsbyolayinka.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Timmycash said:

“You don ask her where she see the money.”

User09393001f1 wrote:

“Normally guy wey deposit go withdraw i love gifting fr but my man must lead the way show me you'll spoil me y i no go spoil u back.”

Asunke Wizkid:

“How much is ps5I won for my baby.”

Papiyan:

“Darat ..come see.”

Ope.dc:

“@M_mide1 but you don leave me, l deserve this oo.”

Uder9383737473883:

“Lmao. your babe do this one.”

Rofivuuu:

“I want a PS5.”

Oluwa Sheyi:

“Thank God nobody fit tag mea.”

Victor King:

“Where my babe wan see PS 5 money but I know she'd buy it if she had the money tho.”

User92282837373:

“22 y dey see.”

Ola8337:

“Nah guy way deposit go withdraw normally.”

1Jordan:

“So U knoW ask where she see money first okay okay okay.”

Chef Empress Billionz:

“Waiting I fit do make I get batter man first.”

Aderinsolaw:

“Odidi 900k so sweet.”

