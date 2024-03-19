A young Nigerian man has said he does not understand people advising him to depart from his mother's abode

The young man showed off some food prepared by his mother and tagged her house a home of milk and honey

His TikTok video blew up and received massive support from people who also thought he is in line with his decision

A Nigerian youth has taken a swipe at those urging him to leave his mother's house and stay on his own over being old enough.

To drive home his stance on not leaving, the young man showed some of his mother's cooking and rhetorically wondered why he should leave all these.

He vowed never to leave his mother's house. Photo Credit: @familyman124q

Source: TikTok

Speaking in Pidgin English, @familyman124q described his mother's abode as a place flowing with milk and honey and would not leave under any circumstance.

In a TikTok video, @familyman124q displayed some fried fish and plantain and a pot filled with fried rice. He also videoed a pot of stew on fire.

Interestingly, the young man received massive support from netizens.

Watch the video below:

@familyman124q received support from netizens

Well_Nailed said:

"We wea no get opportunity to stay with our mama na God dey console is."

Annie said:

"Abeg una get space to occupy person make I join u for the land of milk nd honey."

IMO BOY said:

"Me way do go my mama house this morning go collect one bottle of groundnut way I go use de back up my garri."

Ehiwenmaehiz said:

"It's the fact we all say our mama house and na our papa build the house and get am ohh.. indeed mother is supreme."

Heis_Makanaki said:

"We wey don comot de still file back once once."

Allure said:

"E be like I go come your mama house self. The milk and honey surplus."

IBILE said:

"I dey stay on my own...But I still Dey lap her side. My side no even far from her place."

Ekpe David said:

"Imagine dem say make you comot for promised land."

