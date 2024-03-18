A young Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly over her boyfriend's disturbing cheating habit

The beautiful lady who has been dating her man for five years said she still loves him and only wants him to stop cheating

An experienced relationship expert, Peace Onwubu, shared tips on how to make your partner stay faithful

"Someone please help me. I have been dating my man for 5 years and he has been the best thing that happened to me in terms of care and support. He always goes out of the way to support me.

"My problem is that he finds it hard to stay faithful to me. I have caught him severally cheating on me with several ladies. Whenever we have a serious problem it's always because I caught him with a woman.

"This relationship means a lot to me because I love how he takes care of me but his cheating lifestyle is the only thing that breaks me down. I want him to stop. Please how can I make my man stay with me alone?"

Peace Onwubu is a certified relationship expert and therapist who has successfully mended the broken hearts of many clients with her words of wisdom.

Cheating is a terrible habit that some people in serious relationships find themselves doing.

While some cheating partners claim not to have done it intentionally, others believe it's in their nature to cheat and nothing can be done about it.

However, a brief chat with Peace Onwubu detailed some interesting things that could be done to make one's partner stay glued.

Faithfulness is possible in relationships

Yes not all people cheat when dating their lovers. Even men that are usually called the greatest cheats can be faithful.

Sometimes it's due to indiscipline or the quest to explore. But there are many people out there who are faithful to their partners and would never cheat on them no matter what.

Spicing up relationship, stay respectful

I will speak to my fellow women on this. Respect your men. Men love respect. If you are a lady finding it difficult to be respectful to your man, you might face problems in your relationship.

Be his peace not a war lord. Some people once they get familiar with you, they start speaking to you anyhow as they deem fit. They start nagging and in the long run your partner begins to get tired. Emotionally he's no longer in the relationship. He starts trying out his luck on other people before officially dissolving the relationship.

Look attractive and dress well

I always tell people to take care of themselves more when they get into a relationship. That energy you always put to dress well and capture hearts at a mall or public place, put it in more to make your partner adore you. Know what your partner loves to see and do it often. If your lady loves to see you on jeans, get them. If your man loves off shoulder dresses, get them. It will be impossible to cheat when you always see your partner as a spec.

I have seen people who used to look sweet before marriage suddenly change and begin to look shabby afterwards. This should not be the case. As a man or lady, you need to keep working on yourself and maintain that spark that caught the eyes of your partner.

Although sometimes especially for the woman, your physical changes might be out of your control due to childbirth and other factors, but there's always gym, dieting and other things that would help you stay fit and attractive as you used to be.

Have fun with your partner

Please be playful. Don't be over-serious all the time. All work and no play makes jack a dull boy. I know you are in a serious relationship but you need to make out time to catch fun with your partner.

Girl, make him laugh. Mr man, make her happy. Make una jolly together. These happy moments you create will sustain the relationship when things begin to get tough cause all relationships face problems.

Strong emotional connection

Strive to build and maintain a strong level of emotional connection. It is very necessary in healthy long-lasting relationships.

People want to feel connected to their partner on an emotional level. Being understood, appreciated, and supported. They want a partner who they can rely on and who will be honest with them.

