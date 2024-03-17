At 19, a young Nigerian lady is living the good life many people her age and even older can only dream of

The young millionaire took to social media to share her success and revealed her parents don't send her allowance money anymore

According to her, she made her first million at 16 and has gone on to make more, purchasing land and a car as well

A Nigerian lady, Somtochukwu Favour, has counted her blessings as she joined the "Of Course" challenge in style.

The 19-year-old lady revealed she is a millionaire and made her first million at 16.

Somtochukwu Favour said she funds her lifestyle herself. Photo Credit: @somibae

Favour displayed her account balance, which showed that she has $14,950 (over N24 million) in her domiciliary account with FCMB.

Favour says she does many businesses

In a TikTok video, Favour added that her siblings always ask her for money because she is well-to-do.

Favour added that she is a forex trader and has six other businesses on the side, adding that people find it hard to believe she is 19.

Favour also stated that her parents no longer give her money as they realised she could fund her lifestyle.

She proudly revealed that she had purchased land, a car and paid her younger twin siblings' school fees.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over @sommibae's display

glorypaul506 said:

"Me @ 24 and wondering when all my hardworks will pay off."

dat_gurl_oma said:

"My age mate don get money pass me me manifesting 500k only."

preciouschillynw5 said:

"Me,25 I don't even have up to 200k on my account."

Pixie said:

"Are you doing rituals?"

symplfaithy said:

"Am 19 too but am just am just a tired Nigerian student."

sashsam20 said:

''Pls put me through oo."

Big_Sammy said:

"Sommie you’re always changing wigs how many do you have."

Clare said:

"And I’m older than her with nothing to show off. God."

Lady, 19, shares how she became millionaire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 19-year-old millionaire had shared her success story.

When the money started coming, Goodness said she didn't think of herself alone as she equally made others happy. She said:

"My breakthrough came while I was going through Nairaland. That was the first time I came across Freelance writing. I took interest immediately and registered on Upwork. At first, the money was coming in peanuts, and it was hard getting jobs as there was cutthroat competition on the platform. But I refused to give up. Well, refusing to give up wasn't the only thing I did. I started saving from the few cents I got..."

Source: Legit.ng