A youthful Nigerian lady has declared herself a millionaire even as she revealed how she rose from grass to grace

Goodness Somtochukwu Odiaka, 19, told a touching story of how she rose from a poor background

The teenager noted that she made her money as a freelance writer at UpWork and also made wise investments

Only a few people will dispute the fact that becoming a millionaire at the age of 19 is an achievement. A young Nigerian has declared herself a millionaire - and she is 19.

Goodness Somtochukwu Odiaka has narrated an inspirational story of how she rose to become a millionaire at an age many people are still twirling around their parents.

Goodness says she worked hard to overcome her background. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Goodness Somtochukwu Odiaka

Source: UGC

How I made my money

Revealing how, Goodness wrote on LinkedIn:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My breakthrough came while I was going through Nairaland. That was the first time I came across Freelance writing. I took interest immediately and registered on Upwork. At first, the money was coming in peanuts, and it was hard getting jobs as there was cutthroat competition on the platform. But I refused to give up. Well, refusing to give up wasn't the only thing I did. I started saving from the few cents I got.

"8 months from that day, I had 1 million naira sitting in my mutual fund's account. I have made over $10,000 on Upwork, and the good life started."

Goodness however said the journey was not easy, just that she refused to give up on her dream of having more money than she would need. Her words:

"The story didn't go as easy as I made it sound here. It was a lot more than that. I'm from a humble family of 6, and I'm the last in my family. An unfortunate event happened nine months after my birth, and I lost my dad before I could pronounce 'dada' like others."

How I blessed my mother and others after making it

When the money started coming, Goodness said she didn't think of herself alone as she equally made others happy. She said:

"I gave my mum the nice pharmacy she had always wanted. I paid school fees for other students. I settled bills for the sick. Blessed people that couldn't help themselves."

Lady gets job worth N1.6 million

In another story, Legit.ng has previously reported how a Nigerian lady landed a job of N1.6 million because she showed kindness.

Hope Osoma Okpuwara who runs a mobile kitchen got the breakthrough from a customer.

According to the story, when the kind giver ordered an oxtail pepper soup, Hope decided to add some plantain worth N400. This made the customer bless her with a job worth N1.6 million.

Source: Legit.ng