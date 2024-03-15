A Nigerian woman incurred the wrath of her husband after she reported him to the United Kingdom's police

Not only did she report him but she called the UK Home Office to remove his name from her Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

In retaliation, the man spilt the beans on his wife's fake International English Language Testing System (IELTS) result

A Nigerian couple shot themselves in the foot and are reportedly back in Nigeria after they both reported each other to authorities in the United Kingdom.

Facebook user Ifeanyi Aniagoh shared the couple's story and mockingly tagged them the "Best Nigerian Couple in the UK."

The wife had called the police on her husband for domestic violence. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Tim Grist Photography, Wavebreak

Source: Getty Images

According to the story Ifeanyi shared, the wife, a UK nurse, reported her husband to the police for beating her.

She also called the UK Home Office to remove him from her Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

Husband takes revenge on wife

The husband, in turn, reported his wife to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) UK, saying her International English Language Testing System (IELTS) result was fake.

The NMC reportedly conducted an investigation into his claim and withdrew his wife from their register after finding her guilty.

People mock the couple

Nwagbara Dr-One Obinna said:

"You have said it all: both husband and wife are back in Nigeria. They are welcome home. I hope they left the children there?"

Obinna Donatus said:

"Once it's written that you will partake from Tinubu's suffering you will surely come back from where you are take your own chair."

Engr Ejike Chris Akwolu said:

"Don’t be surprised they are going to reconcile when they go to Nigeria."

PAUL CHIDIADI said:

"It's written that Nigeria is their place of dwelling till Christ comes."

Ofoneme Chukwumaelo Daniel said:

"When is their welcome back party?

"I have a word or two for them."

John Mark said:

"Lol .

"Village people don fry akara 4r dem head.

"Good one village people."

Ogiatse David Oghenakhogie said:

"U think you are stubborn, oya na let's go there ,,,,, you spoil my own, I spoil your own."

Wife cancels husband's UK visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man became stranded in the UK after his cheating wife cancelled his visa.

X user, @Wizarab10, who shared the incident, revealed that the man had found out his wife was cheating on him. His cheating wife then filed for a divorce in a bid to be with her lover and reportedly notified the UK's Home Office.

In the letter shared online, the Home Office notified the man of the cancellation of his dependent visa and gave him till October 23rd, 2023, to make another application to remain in the UK or leave the country.

Source: Legit.ng