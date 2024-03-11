A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase what she got after changing her 50 dollars

According to the lady, she had been keeping the money since December 2023 and blamed financial difficulty for her decision to change it

She documented how she went to abokis in Asaba to change the money and flaunted its value in naira

Amid the current exchange rate situation, a Nigerian lady decided to change her $50 and showed off what she was credited.

In a TikTok video, the thrift seller went to the market with her dollar bill and treated it specially in the car she went in.

She said she kept it since December 2023. Photo Credit: @ritish_outfitss

"I finally went to change my 50$ dollar , SAPA nice one," she captioned her TikTok video.

@ritish_outfitss revealed she had been keeping the $50 since December 2023. At the market, she gave it to an aboki who credited her with N70,900, its naira equivalent.

Unlike the lady, a Nigerian man's attempt to profit from the naira fall did not end quite well for him.

Watch the video below:

@ritish_outfitss's post sent netizens into a frenzy

Nails by Lizzy said:

'Then did you check if it's a fake alert?"

Chris_Izu said:

"Location pls Mae I come take my own share."

Jennie Pert said:

"I bought $600 2yrs ago at the rate of 560naira for $1 total 336k but now it’s worth 1m plus I will not still change it."

Blacknnie said:

"Assuming e fly comot window."

Nicky said:

"So 50dollar is now 71k Omo Mai go find Dollar too."

OmaLicha said:

"I dey go change my own oo sapa wan finish me."

TREASURE said:

"Am converting my whole life savings to dollars by Monday."

Illusions said:

"My own is still in my bag somewhere since last year December."

Expert speaks on naira/dollar exchange rate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an expert had shared his thoughts on the naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

Providing insight into the fall of the naira, Bismarck Rewane, chief executive officer (CEO) of Financial Derivative, listed low foreign exchange (FX) inflow and the lack of confidence in the local currency as some of the factors responsible for the continuous decline of the naira.

The renowned economist said increasing interest rates, improving production as well as fixing the minimum wage are measures that should be considered to strengthen the naira.

