A lady who now lives and works as a nurse in Australia has shared the reasons why many nurses are moving away from the UK

One of the things she mentioned was that the salary for nurses in the UK is significantly lower than what they earn in Australia

She also said it is easier to get a permanent residency permit in Australia as well as to become a citizen in a short while

A nurse living and working in Australia shared some of the reasons nurses are leaving the UK.

She shared her experience at a time when the UK authorities barred health workers from bringing family dependants into the country.

The lady said nurses are paid more in Australia. Photo credit: TikTok/@nursedeo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @nurse_deo, stated that one of the reasons why nurses relocate to Australia is poor pay.

She also said some nurses do not like the cold weather in the UK. She said it was part of the reason she moved to Australia.

Also, Nurse Deo said it is far easier to get a permanent residency permit in Australia as compared to the UK.

How much do registered nurses earn in Australia?

Checks show that one can receive a permanent residency visa to live in Australia once the requirements are met.

The government website states:

"You can become a permanent resident of Australia by applying for and being granted a permanent visa that allows you to remain in Australia indefinitely. The most common permanent visas include some skilled work and family visas."

Also, while a registered nurse makes $82,815 per year in Australia, their counterparts in the UK earn $46,131, according to Talents.com.

Watch Nurse Deo's video below:

Reactions to Nurse Deo's video

@Mazvita Selemani said:

"To make it fair, it would be good to make a video on why someone could stay in the UK instead of Australia eg racism and higher rent, cost of living."

@Brezhrach commented:

"Do they speak English in Australia."

@Tapisserie said:

"I think anyone that decided to stay in the UK as a healthcare professional does not know their worth. Best decision I made was leave. And I’m never going back."

