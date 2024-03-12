A Nigerian man said it is too late for a man to get married at the age of 40 as, according to him, the latest should be 38

According to the young man who shared his views in a TikTok video, if one gets married at 40, one might not see their grandchildren

He said men should get married early so that by the time they are growing old, their children would have come of age

A Nigerian man insists that the latest a man should get married is at the age of 38.

According to the man, anything later than that should be considered shameful because it has already become too late.

The man said getting married at 40 is late. Photo credit: TikTok/@frankemeks.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared on the handle of @frankemeks, the man said if one gets married late, one would not live long to see their grandchildren.

He said people waiting to make a lot of money or to have more fun before getting married should note that there is limited time.

He said when a man gets married early, his children would have come of age by the time he grows old.

He asked:

"Why do some men marry at the age of 45 years."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gives the right age for men to get married

@PARK&HOME CREATIONS LTD said:

"I married at 35, and I have 4 children. I am regretting why I didn't marry earlier."

@brunoken3 said:

"I have known this for so long. I am 41 years old, and my first daughter is 15 years old, but sometimes I still think I didn't start giving birth earlier."

@AMG said:

"I am regretting today because of this mistake. I married at 37. I waited to build my house and buy a car before I married. That’s very wrong."

Source: Legit.ng