Rashed Belhasa, popularly known as Money Kicks, was stunned as Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou kept his cool while he punched his stomach repeatedly

The Dubai businessman and influencer wore boxing gloves as he turned Francis into a punching bag while the boxer sipped from a cup

The clip went viral on TikTok, with many netizens trolling Francis over his loss to British boxer Anthony Joshua

A video of Dubai businessman, Rashed Belhasa alias Money Kicks, turning boxer Francis Ngannou into a punching bag has gone viral.

"Dubai’s richest kid punching Francis Ngannou," the video shared on TikTok by @kicktimes was captioned.

Money Kicks expressed awe that Francis Ngannou felt nothing. Photo Credit: @kicktimes

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Francis sipped from a small cup unfazed as Money Kicks, who wore boxing gloves, punched his stomach repeatedly.

After a while, the Dubai man quit and marvelled at Francis' resilience.

"God, this guy doesn't feel anything," Money Kicks said.

The video was made before Francis' boxing bout with Anthony Joshua which he lost. Despite losing to Joshua, Francis pocketed $20 million.

Watch the video below:

Netizens troll Francis Ngannou

Saint said:

"But I think his body felt many things now after collecting wotowoto from Antony Joshua."

Lordrick de Great said:

"After the match.

"You dey allow who never get stamina hit u.

"Shey u confirm Anthony Joshua punch?

"Naija blood.

"My guy order oxy."

Jaytempacc said:

"Yet he got knocked out at the second round with Anthony Joshua."

@Ayo_mide20 said:

''Baba fill the first one he no fit drink tea again...he just use format carry am."

teminoah740 said:

"His look changed gradually."

crush said:

"Who came here after watching the match."

azzmatik27 said:

"How much you think Francis charged him per hit?"

brownsuger said:

"If it was poor man kid. I imagine."

Thugging since 19 said:

"Nah 2 rounds bro chop from Joshua."

Francis Ngannou breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Francis Ngannou had reacted to his loss to Anthony Joshua.

The boxer said it was a bad day for him and apologised. He also made it clear that tomorrow is another day to fight. He wrote on X:

"Sorry guys I let you all down. Today was a bad day in the office, but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love."

Source: Legit.ng