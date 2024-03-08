A TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment when an artist sketched a fellow passenger

In a touching display of spontaneous creativity, a TikTok video has recently surfaced, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The video showcases a talented artist who, while journeying on a public bus, felt inspired by a chance encounter with a fellow passenger.

The man opened up his smiles. Photo credit: @enilart/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With deft strokes and a keen eye for detail, the artist meticulously drew the man’s likeness, ingeniously incorporating a bottle of Vital Milk as the backdrop for the portrait.

As the bus moved forward, the artist worked with precision, his hands moving with the confidence of someone who has mastered their craft.

Upon completion, as shared by @enilart, the artist revealed his work to the man, who was taken aback by the unexpected gesture.

His initial surprise quickly transformed into a heartfelt smile, one that spoke volumes of his appreciation for the unique gift he had just received.

The man’s eyes lit up with joy, and his grin stretched from ear to ear as he held the drawing aloft for all to see.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Matan unknown said:

“Awww you putted a smile on his face.”

Aidoo Enock wrote:

“He will never throw the bottle away.”

Just_me commented:

“No one is talking about the fact that the camera is blinking.”

Louisa Atta reacted:

“The fact that they always show it to their bosses.”

Azeez Malik30:

“At least he tried Devon nah beast.”

WhiteBossflexy:

“He will never drink it I swear.”

Blaise_gomez:

“Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo.”

Picasso:

“Must be smiling now...you are a prolific artist.”

Bkm9057:

“Everything they will show it to the Driver apart from change.”

Jagaban G:

“He smile because of the vitamilk that dey inside oo you don't know this mate.”

OpabalOg:

“Does that mean you no dey pay for your transport?”

It'sme Samuel:

“Thank you for making him smile.”

Talented street artist draws POS lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a street artist has put smiles on the face of a woman who operates a POS business, as he produced a beautiful artwork of her.

In a heartwarming video, the artist saw the woman and decided to surprise her by making the instant artwork.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, looked at the woman and captured her face. He then went to work, using his pencil to transfer the image to white paper.

Source: Legit.ng