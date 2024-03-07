An Oyinbo man has praised Nigerians, describing citizens from the country as highly industrious and hardworking

In a TikTok video, the man said he has come across many Nigerians, and he hasn't seen anyone who is lazy among them

He berated those who label Nigerians with negative stereotypes, saying there are bad people in every country

A man has praised Nigerians glowingly, saying citizens from the country are very hardworking.

The man made a video post on TikTok saying Nigerians often go to any length to escape poverty.

The man said Nigerians work hard to escape poverty. Photo credit: TikTok/@bye_bye_fatman.

Source: TikTok

In the video, @bye_bye_fatman, said he has encountered Nigerians in many countries of the world, but he hasn't seen one who is lazy.

He said Nigerians travel out of their country of birth in search of greener pastures, and when they make it, they send money back home to support their families.

According to the man, it is wrong to label Nigerians with negative stereotypes, insisting that there are bad people in every country of the world.

Many people in his comment section agreed with his candid analysis and also shared their own experiences with Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo man praises Nigerians

@Temmy said:

"On behalf of all Nigerians, you just got yourself automatic citizenship."

Claire said:

I schooled and worked in the UK. My manager once said I can't do without Nigerians on this job, the rest frustrates me. She didn't know I was behind the door."

@Maryann_James said:

"We survive anywhere. We’ve seen worse, so it doesn’t matter if we strive. Whatever we are seen doing we do it well. God bless Nigerians."

@22 said:

"Which Nigerian name should we give this man."

@J.K-Ackwerh said:

"I am a Ghanaian, but what he saying is just the truth. Some of us Ghanaians sometimes learn from them."

Source: Legit.ng