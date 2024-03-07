Three children kidnapped in Uburu, Ebonyi state, have been found close to six months after they went missing

The children, Zimuzochukwu Loveth Iwuorah, Ogechukwu Miracle Iwuorah and Roseline Wisdom Clement went missing in 2023

Speaking to Legit.ng, the mother to Loveth and Miracle, said the kidnapper was caught when she bought a plot of land

Three children who went missing on October 25, 2023, have been found alive and returned to their parents.

The children, Zimuzochukwu Loveth Iwuorah, Ogechukwu Miracle Iwuorah and Roseline Wisdom Clement were kidnapped in Uburu, Ebonyi state.

The children were kidnapped in their compound. Photo: Lovina Iwuorah.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng at the time reported that the kids followed new tenants who moved into their compound and subsequently went missing.

While Zimuzochukwu Loveth Iwuorah and Ogechukwu Miracle Iwuorah belonged to the same parent, Roseline Wisdom Clement had a different parent, but they all lived in the same compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mrs Iwuorah Lovina Amauche told Legit.ng after the incident in October 2023:

"They were kidnapped by people who claimed to be co-tenants who parked into our compound on Monday 23rd October. And on the 25th, which was on Wednesday, they left with my children with the notion that they were going to charge their phone at a nearby store."

However, the children have been found alive and intact. Mrs Iwuorah sent a message to Legit.ng saying the kidnapper came and kidnapped other children, who she sold in Lagos state.

Unknown to her, she was tracked after the second visit, and she was arrested in Obosi, Anambra state, where she bought a plot of land.

Mrs Iwuorah said:

"Amazing Grace!! God almighty has done it finally for me. My children that were lost have finally been recovered. To Him alone be praised forever. These are my Children who were lost but are now found. May His name alone be praised forever."

When asked how the kidnapper was caught, Mrs Iwuorah said:

"The kidnapper came and stole other children during January and went to Lagos and sold them. So she was tracked and arrested at Obosi Anambra state, where she purchased land."

Missing baby found in Niger state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chinedu Chukwueke, a baby who got missing in Niger state, was found.

Chinedu was abducted from his mother's hair-dressing salon by a lady who was said to have come there to learn work.

The baby's father, Chikezie Chuks, confirmed to Legit.ng in a telephone chat that his child has been found in good health.

Source: Legit.ng