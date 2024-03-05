A hilarious TikTok video went viral as it captured a Nigerian groom betting on his phone during his wedding ceremony

The groom, who wore a red outfit matching his bride's, clutched his phone and played the bet with utmost concentration

Meanwhile, the bride seemed occupied with guests who approached her for various reasons

A hilarious TikTok video showed a Nigerian groom who could not resist the temptation of betting on his phone in the middle of his wedding ceremony.

The groom, who donned a red traditional outfit that perfectly matched his bride's attire, held his phone firmly in his hand and played the bet with intense focus and determination as shared by @abiolawise1.

The man was deeply focused on betting. Photo credit: @abiolawise1/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, the bride looked busy and distracted with the numerous guests who came to herwhile her husband was completely absorbed in his risky and thrilling betting activity on the online platform.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kunle_fortune said:

“The first time I play this game nah 200k I chop I don't know I'm just luck to win dat day, I don lose all my land money now I no go stop.”

Darmmy7$:

“I lost 50 dollars 2day on diz game.”

Joshua:

“I day homeless because of virtual.”

Continua cc:

“Sporty Hero fan like this.”

Sky:

“Baba dey find money to complete bride price, make you marry Yoruba girl unaa ho go greeee.”

Kei Vin:

“I lose 2million here last week.”

Ogunleke Adedapo:

“I can never leave virtual I chop 1.3m last week with 8k.. the game is so addictive.”

Mustapha Afeez:

“Apata ni ojo wedding re otun ta virtual.”

Holuwa Pelumit:

“I lost r 5m to sporty last year ...this year my life been moving forward since I stopped.”

Source: Legit.ng