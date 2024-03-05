A father has revealed how he knew that his child was rightfully his without carrying out any DNA test

The man showcased his slightly bent pinky finger and compared it to his baby’s finger which was curved just like his

According to the doting father, that evidence was enough to confirm that their DNA matched and she was his biological daughter

A Nigerian father has ruled out a DNA test on his daughter after observing their similar physical characteristics.

The man identified as @streeetdeal on TikTok said he already confirmed their biological relationship without carrying out any DNA test which could cost much.

Dad says no need for DNA test on daughter Photo credit: @streeeetdeal/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad says daughter's finger looks like his

According to the man who flaunted his baby's fingers online, her pinky finger has the same shape as his.

This discovery made him believe that his child was truly his and that there was no need for a DNA test to be carried out.

He wrote:

“DNA test confirmed.”

Reactions as man shows off cute baby

Netizens took to the comments section to recount their experiences and how they confirmed their babies were theirs without DNA tests.

Goodbadboi said:

“Dy play, the hand fit be only yours make the rest be for another man.”

Shibah Reinnah said:

“What causes dat ka finger to bend.”

Obama said:

“Mine is gap teeth no need DNA.”

Kadine Kelly said:

“Girl mi did affi copy and paste e whole baby!”

WATA_B3ATIFUL_LIF3 reacted:

“MY DAUGHTER HAS HER FATHER'S KNOCK KNEES.”

Ibrahim koletowo said:

“You know maybe na your wife break the pikin hand, dey play.”

Benita Kusuma said:

“Exactly same like my hubby and both my sons.”

Sheena said:

“Lol my babyfather confirm with me son bow legs n big nose like fi him.”

User5811260801661 said:

“My gal foot look exactly like his dad somethings are beyond understanding.”

@prettyhola said:

“My own finger too bend.”

@shanemadboss472 said:

“In a dem yah days yah God afi deh pon u side fi a DNA confirm.”

Watch the video below:

