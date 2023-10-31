A Nigerian man has been called out on X for giving his punter N100k from his whopping winning of N15.6 million

This came after the man showed off his betting slip after the winnings he made from staking just N100

Many people defended the lucky man, saying he was magnanimous enough to release N100k as appreciation

A Nigerian man has been dragged on social media for appreciating his punter with just N100k from his massive sports bet win of N15.6 million.

On Monday, October 30, the man took to X to showcase his winning slip and gave a shoutout to two tweeps believed to be his punters.

He won N15.6 million after staking N100. Photo Credit: Guardian, Lists

Source: Twitter

He staked N100 and won N15.6 million. Hours later, another tweep, @CleanThing_, shaded him while congratulating him on his win.

According to the tweep, it was not enough that he gave his punter just N100k. The tweep wrote while quoting his tweet:

"Congratulations man, but winning N15.6M off a N100 bet, and sending N100K as appreciation, hmm… we can do better as individuals."

Netizens, however, came to the man's defense. A punter is someone who guesses the result of something.

People drag the man for criticising the N15.6 m bet winner

@MakeleleJersey said:

"All of una no dey contented.

"If e chose not to send anything to.

"Since the son of man don dey lose for una games, how many refunds have you made."

@LytSkinnedGirl said:

"I agree with him Sha, you won N15.M from a N100 bet. You decided to do giveaway with 100k, it's too poor and wicked abeg.

"Something that he should have sent N15.5M to you and use the remaining 100k to buy data and be watching your WhatsApp status.

"Thief."

@Derah91 said:

"If the game cut, you go contribute to the loss? What sort of entitlement is this? He should give you all of it nah."

@jaybaba009 said:

"Entitlement mentality. Seh d punter didn't stake on his own game ni?

"Small or not, it's just an appreciation. You should appreciate it."

@halloyed said:

"Na wetin e fit afford he send....u shld also consider how much he has been losing, things he needed and also need to sought out... moreover most punters have money. If it were me, I would use that money to give the less privilege!"

Lady demands N40m from boyfriend who won N100m with her N10k

In a related report, a lady had demanded N40 million from the N100 million her boyfriend won with the N10k he stole from her.

The lady in question has threatened to leave the man should he not offer her the N40m from the money won from the betting adventure.

The man is said to be in a dilemma as he doesn't want to lose his girl and is also not keen on parting with the N40m she is demanding.

Boss demands half of N16m his apprentice won

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had demanded half of the N16 million his apprentice won on a sports bet.

According to @oku_yungx who shared the story on Twitter, the lad's master requested that he is given half of the total winning.

The tweep said things ended in the favor of the boss as market people prevailed upon the young man to do it. Mixed reactions have trailed how the matter was settled.

Source: Legit.ng