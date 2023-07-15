A handsome security man got promoted to the post of supervisor on the very first day he resumed at his place of work

The security man was at his duty post when his boss saw him and noted that he looked handsome and neatly dressed

The boss told the security man that he looked too handsome and neat to be doing the job and that he was promoting him as a supervisor

A security man resumed at his place of work for the first time, and he got a surprise promotion.

A video posted on TikTok by California Empire shows when the man's boss saw him, and he was impressed with his neatness and handsomeness.

The man was promoted to the post of supervisor. Photo credit: TikTok/@californiaempireltd.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lucky man was at his duty post when his boss came and questioned him about when he started working as a security.

How a security man got promoted on his first day of work

In the course of their interaction, the boss noticed how neat the security man looked, and he said he deserved a promotion.

He informed him that he was being promoted to the post of supervisor with immediate effect.

The way the whole thing happened was dramatic, and people said the young man has grace.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as security officer gets promoted on his first day of work

@Ehiz said:

"Something like this happened to me some years back when I was working in a hotel. Within two months I was promoted to a manager without experience."

@Me said:

"Grace go find you inside the underground bunker."

@King Maurice said:

"Grace speaks louder than labour it singles you out without effort that’s the power of grace."

@James Daniel commented:

"Great one but he should as well be careful. Others are with him."

@Naomi said:

"I swear the guy is cute true true. This is the real definition of GRACE."

Source: Legit.ng