A Nigerian man shared a video of his shocking experience at a shop where he had bought an item for 115k naira and left it there for two hours

When he returned to collect it, he was told that the price had risen to 200k naira and he was asked to pay the difference

He refused to accept the new price, and a heated argument ensued between him and the shop owner

A Nigerian man was left speechless when he went back to a shop where he had purchased an item for 115k naira and discovered that the price had skyrocketed to 200k naira in just two hours.

He had left the item at the shop after paying for it and told the shop owner that he would come back later to pick it up.

The man was visibly furious. Photo credit: @chiky_mallam/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, when he returned, he was met with a rude shock as the shop owner demanded that he pay an extra 85k naira to get his item back.

As shared by @chicky_mallam, the shop owner claimed that the market price had changed, and he had to adjust accordingly.

The man refused to comply with the unreasonable request, and a heated argument broke out between them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mc ceefinishtv said:

“Truth be told, am an igbo and good business man, once you paid for a goods in full,no matter the dollar increase, they don't have right to hold it down.”

Uche-okolo Ikenna reacted:

“Let's be real. People are using this inflation thing to rip People off.”

Tunde25:

“Once, you have agreed on a price, you don't have right to increase it after payment. Don't fight, invite your lawyers to serve him notice.”

Nonso:

“If dey had reduce d price will dey refund.”

Lamjstunna:

“Tell him you want your money back with interest of 80k since he had your money for 2 hours.”

User3362306566530:

“The government should come up with price regulation it is getting out of hand. the president should surmon all governors and effect such action.”

Hospitality84884:

“Once you have paid in full an increment should never affect you.”

Habeebwise:

“If d dollar decrease, Che d man go return balance to d buyer.”

Stella:

“So far you have paid, the increment does not concern you.”

