A Nigerian man who has a Brazillian passport said he is able to travel to 173 countries without needing to apply for visa

The TikTok user, Young Daddy Official, made a video responding to a follower who described his passport as a lowly placed one

Young Daddy said with the passport, he can just travel to a country like the UK without waiting to have an entry visa

A Nigerian man living in Brazil has become a citizen of the country, and he is able to visit many other countries without a visa.

The TikTok user, Young Daddy Official, responded to a follower who tried to belittle his achievement of becoming a citizen.

The Nigerian man became a Brazilian citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@youngdaddy.official.

Source: TikTok

Young Daddy dismissed the follower's comment, saying, it was born out of acute jealousy.

He said with the Brazillian passport in his possession, he is able to visit many countries of the world without a visa.

He said if he wanted to travel to the UK, he could make the journey without first applying for a visa.

Checks show that those who possess a Brazillian passport could travel to at least 172 countries without the need for a visa.

Reactions as man bags Brazillian passport

@uyisamuel90 said:

"My brother Brazilian passport is strong and the country is richer than most European countries."

@SolarSystem_Cheche_Canada said:

"Brazilian passport is powerful."

@Emmie Brown said:

"Abeg rest. Nothing Dey Brazil."

@Jose Emmanuelson said:

"You’re visa-free to 136 countries in the world bro. Congratulations."

@Diamond said:

"Envy full-ground bros."

@faith. said:

"I’m in Brazil and it is a very nice country to live in."

@Prolific commented:

"The problem here is that people don't do research and don't read."

@happyday135emma said:

"Congratulations my brother is not easy to get it."

Immigration lawyer drops tips on how to answer US visa interview questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an immigration lawyer says it is important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy.

The lady, Lelia Adams, noted that knowing how to answer the US visa interview questions correctly would improve one's chances of getting a visa.

She said the US visa officer would likely ask what the applicant does for a living, the purpose of the visa and why the journey at the time.

Source: Legit.ng