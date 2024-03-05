A Nigerian lady has become a pap maker and seller after becoming a lawyer, and she is proud of her hustle

She made a post on TikTok, telling people what she studied in school and what she now does as a business

She said she makes the best pap in the whole of Nigeria, and many people joined her to share what they also do after going to school

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video to show what she does for a living.

The lady who posted with the account, @pasieynaturalfoods, is a qualified lawyer, but she now sells pap.

The lawyer now sells akamu. Photo credit: TikTok/@pasieynaturalfoods.



She jumped on the TikTok trend in which users tell their followers what they studied in school and what they now do for a living.

The lady studied law and got called to the bar, but she said she makes the best pap in Nigeria.

After she posted the video, many people in her comment section also shared what they studied and what they were doing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lawyer turns pap seller

@Engr. Sulaiman Muhammad S. said:

"I studied civil engineering but ended up selling textiles. Abeg make una come patronize me,I never chop since 2 weeks now."

@Diibrainz said:

"When you graduate from school you have succeeded in fighting illiteracy not poverty."

@Sterling Fashion commented:

"At least you sell your pap lawfully."

@Lordofcomment said:

"I guess most people don’t know that being educated doesn’t make you successful..how you use the knowledge makes you successful."

@jmama719 said:

"I told my dad I want to read law he said “ in this lawless country? Coming to see this post again. More sales to you Ma’am."

@Mummy_Tee said:

"I'm here my colleague,, I'm now into food stuff business."

@Xahra Salanke said:

"Nutritionist lawyer."

Nigerian graduate becomes a fish farmer

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate became a fish farmer.

The young man is a graduate of the Abia State University, Uturu, but he now earns his living through fish farming.

He said fish farming is a lucrative business but revealed that it is capital-intensive.

