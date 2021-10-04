A video capturing an unexpected happening at a recent wedding reception has got many talking on social media

In the video, the groom who was at first seated with his bride abandoned her to dance with a female guest

Perhaps stunned by her hubby's action, the bride stepped out to dance with other male guests before being joined by the groom

A groom left many people awestruck with his display on the dancefloor at his wedding reception.

The unidentified groom left his wife where they were seated to dance hard with a female guest.

The man 'rocked' the female wedding guest hard Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by Lindaikeji Blog on Instagram, groomsmen and other guests hailed the groom for his action while the bride looked on.

In reaction to her man's action, the bride stepped onto the dancefloor to dance with other male guests.

It was at this point that the groom stopped dancing with the lady and joined his heartthrob.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@randomlifechapters commented:

"All is fun now till the disrespect takes a comfortable position in the marriage. Then we look back at this video and it makes perfect sense. We never learn.... ‍♂️"

@openspeaker_1 said:

"U pple don’t understand the post, the groom told the wife to come out and dance and she said, she doesn’t have the strength to dance, when she saw the groom ‍♂️ rocking , she calm out, I was there , that’s my 2 iC "

@00_double_chief remarked:

"Marriage wahala wen nor dey finish start from reception...who go settle this wahala now"

@boxpro_ng opined:

"And lady too was comfortable grinding him and the mumu groom too...."

@iam_officialwise stated:

"Wahala don wear koi koi shoe dey wait for hux But, omor that guy na mumu o."

Groom dances with different guests at his wedding

