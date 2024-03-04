Nigeria has emerged the winner of a hot mathematics contest involving students from 33 countries and 590 schools

The winners are 16-year-old Emmanuel Olusanya, who is in SS3, and 14-year-old Ireoluwa Olajide, who is in SS1

Olusanya and Olajide are both students of Welkin International School, Ata-Otta, Ogun state

The students who made the country proud represented their school, Welkin International Schools, at the World Mathematics Tournament.

The students went home with N1.5 million cash prize. Photo credit: Facebook/Welkin International Schools.

A post on Facebook by the school stated that the children competed against students from 590 schools and 33 countries.

The post reads:

"Globally, over 590 schools from 33 countries participated in the tournament. The Management of Welkin International Schools, Ogun State attributes success to hard work, The mercy of God and the faithfulness of CHRIST. Mr Beckley noted that it was evident that their dedication and hard work eventually paid off, especially after navigating through rigorous rounds and tough competition among local schools before representing the country at the global level."

The winners went home with $1000 (N1.5 million) and medals as rewards for their prowess.

Reactions as two Nigerian students win maths contest

@d3estiiny said:

"World tournament. $1k price? Instead of learning mathematics, I’ll rather learn something else."

@TPITNafc said:

"You said World Mathematics Tournament and the winner goes home with $1k?"

@DharnyelPeter said:

"It's great to see Nigeria's students excelling in the World Mathematics Tournament. Congratulations to both Master Emmanuel Olusanya and Ireoluwa Olajide for their outstanding performances in the senior and junior categories, respectively."

