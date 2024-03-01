A lady who was supposed to cook macaroni bungled the whole thing and she was left in profuse tears

The beautiful lady said she did not know how she would serve the food because she was asked to cook for everyone

After she shared a video on TikTok, many social media users took to the comment section to issue her some advice

A lady was asked to cook macaron, but she was left in tears because she could not do it well.

A video shared on TikTok, by @vee.edwin shows how she was crying after the macaroni got damaged.

The lady said she was ashamed to serve the food. Photo credit: TikTok/@vee.edwin.

According to the lady, she was asked to cook the macaroni for everyone in the house, but things didn't go as planned.

When she showed the macaroni to her followers, they quickly noticed that it was overcooked.

Some people even said the macaroni looked like soup. The lady said she did not know if she would be able to serve.

She asked for advice from her followers and some of them asked her to throw the food away.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady overcooks her macaroni

@ShY gIrL said:

"Just turn am to macaroni soup."

@Victoria commented:

"Blend am turn am to golden morn."

@FARRAH said:

"Turn it to macaroni fufu."

@Hafsohji said:

"Blend it and turn it to macaroni swallow with better soup."

@Valentina Lucky reacted:

"Don’t worry baby gal. It’s not your fault. The macaroni is not a good product, that is why it is like that."

@Michelle said:

"Next time, let the water get hot before you put the macaroni. It soaks inside the water before the water get hot."

@OMA said:

"Just start to dey separate them one by one like beans. As you can hear, the macaroni is laughing at you."

@Ruby Batubo said:

"Just pack your bags and run my dear."

Source: Legit.ng