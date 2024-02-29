Elon Musk, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX, has got the internet buzzing with his new statement regarding his demise

The world's richest man opened up about what he wants to be written on his gravestone when he is buried

His shocking statement inspired netizens to also share what they would like on theirs, while others tackled him

The world's richest man Elon Musk has caused a stir online after he spoke about his gravestone.

In a tweet on X on Thursday, February 29, the 52-year-old shared his preferred write-up on his gravestone after his passing.

Elon Musk revealed the wording he wants to be on his gravestone. Photo Credit: Maja Hitij, Pool

Source: Getty Images

Musk, who had surpassed $200 billion in net worth, said the words 'Never Went to Therapy' should be on his gravestone. His tweet read:

"Put “Never Went to Therapy” on my gravestone."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the time of this report, Musk's tweet has garnered 120k likes, 14k retweets and over 10k comments.

Some people criticised him for his therapy remark.

See Elon Musk's tweet below:

Mixed reactions to Elon Musk's tweet

@TheSopranosClub said:

"What’s crazy is that I was open to telling many people I was in therapy in 2005, when it seemed very taboo. Last year when I did some, I didn’t feel comfortable telling many people."

@sarahdellai said:

"You don’t need therapy just read the book PiHKAL. Which I’m sure you have.

"Continue with TiHKAL.

"Good luck orange."

@Sassafrass_84 said:

"Put I'm reincarnating.

"I'll be right back.

"Nothing like hell on earth. Nor heaven. Thinking life is what we make of it."

@dezmondOliver said:

"Therapy is not a weakness, I think going to therapy is a strength."

@jchybow said:

"I never went to therapy either, but what’s wrong with going to therapy."

@David_Leavitt said:

"Imagine spending $44 billion to buy a social media app but refusing to get a therapist."

@creation247 said:

"Men will literally spend $44 billion on a social media app instead of going to therapy."

Elon Musk emerges biggest gainer worldwide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elon Musk had emerged as the biggest gainer among the world's wealthiest people.

According to data from Bloomberg, Tesla CEO, Musk emerged as the top gainer on the list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an addition of $96 billion. In comparison, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg followed with $58 billion.

The data further revealed that each member of the Index made an average of $14 million daily over the last six months, making it the excellent half for billionaires since the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 slump of four years ago.

Source: Legit.ng