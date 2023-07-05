Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg emerged as the biggest gainers among the world’s wealthiest persons

The two billionaires gained a total of $852 billion in the last six months of 2023

Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, despite losing due to naira depreciation, also remained Africa’s richest man on the list

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have led a $852 billion surge in wealth among the 500 wealthiest people in the world in the first six months of 2023.

According to data from Bloomberg, Tesla CEO, Musk emerged as the top gainer on the list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an addition of $96 billion. In comparison, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg followed with $58 billion.

Dangote, other billionaires make $14 million daily in six months

The data further reveals that each member of the Index made an average of $14 million daily over the last six months, making it the excellent half for billionaires since the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 slump of three years ago.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and French billionaire Benard Arnault join the list with an added fortune of $47.4 billion, $40.8 billion, and $36.2 billion, respectively.

Bloomberg said:

“The gains coincided with a broad stock market rally, as investors brushed off the effects of central bank interest rate hikes, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and a crisis in regional banks. The S&P 500 rose 16 percent, and the Nasdaq 100 surged 39 percent for its best-ever first half as investor mania over artificial intelligence boosted tech stocks.”

The biggest loser and gainers of 2023

Gautam Adani, the ex-third richest man in the world, dropped the most in the six months, losing $60.2 billion.

The Indian billionaire and Chairman of the Adani Group posted a daily loss than any billionaire, losing about $20.8 billion on January 27, 2023m after Hindenburg Research accused his conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Elon Musk’s wealth spilled over into July 2023 as the shares of his electric car company, Tesla, jumped 6.9% on Monday, earning an additional $13 billion for the billionaire.

Dangote's mixed fortunes

However, Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, also jumped ten places in the last 24 hours after gaining $141 million.

Despite losing over $3 billion in the last 30 days due to Nigeria’s devaluation of the naira, which affected the fortunes of his cement company, Dangote Cement, the Kano-born billionaire maintained a net worth of $15.6 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The Index ranks him as Africa’s richest person, ahead of South Africa’s Johann Rupert, who ousted him from the top of the Forbes list.

However, Dangote’s counterpart in Nigeria and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, dropped from the Bloomberg list after losing massively due to the naira’s depreciation.

