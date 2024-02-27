A pregnant Nigerian lady has shared a touching video on social media lamenting about the big size of her nose

The lady stated that she was only four months gone, yet, the size of her nose had already gotten huge

The video ignited lots of reactions from pregnant women who recounted their experiences in the comments section

A UK-based Nigerian lady has showcased the obvious change in her facial structure caused by her pregnancy.

The lady identified as @that_theatre_nursebackup on TikTok lamented that her nose had already gotten bigger.

Pregnant woman laments over size of nose Photo credit: @thattheatrrnursebackup/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pregnant woman cries out over transformation

She revealed that she was only four months pregnant and didn't expect her nose to be so big at that stage.

In the video, she kept asking why her nose enlarged so fast in her second trimester.

She said:

“Why is my nose big? Just 4 months and my nose is big like someone in the labour room.”

Reactions as pregnant woman cries out

The video ignited reactions from other pregnant women who could relate to her situation.

@in_mimie00 said:

“I'm getting slimmer and I'm quite worried about it.”

@usanase dinnah said:

“I know I'm small but at four months I'm really going. I'm getting slimmer day by day I don't know what to eat to get appetite.”

Palesa Radebe said:

“Me too, my neck and armpits are so black.”

Queen of the game said:

“Am 7 months but looking more beautiful.”

Sangumanto Yomba said:

“Mine is big also I am 5 months with a boy. With my girl my nose wasn't big.”

MaNur said:

“Going 6 months with dry skin and small rashes on the face.”

Odinaka Precious said:

“If you see my feet eh, my office people dey pity me. It's so swollen.”

@nahiabea0 reacted:

“My sister my own big x2 as adeeeek because I'm 7 months with twins.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady displays big nose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman has surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation. A trending video making the rounds online showed the epic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

One of the noticeable physical changes was her nose, which got bigger than the standard size. Her face and lips also looked bigger, and some netizens wondered why pregnancy transformed her so much. While some netizens doubted the video due to the shocking change, others found the video hilarious.

Some mothers also seized the opportunity to talk about their pregnancy stages and how it affected them. Akwenabuoye said: "Hmmmmm, those of you doubting that it's the same person, just dey play! Mine was 10 times worse! But hubby kept insisting that he couldn't notice the transformation while I was pregnant, says maybe it's cos he saw me every day."

Source: Legit.ng