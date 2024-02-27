A hilarious video of a little boy who snubbed his grandma and headed straight for his grandad has gone viral online

A hilarious video of a little boy who snubbed his grandma and headed straight for his grandad has gone viral online.

The video shows the adorable moment when the little boy, who was wearing a shirt and shorts with cap, spotted his grandad standing at the door.

The little boy was excited. Photo credit: @whistle/TikTok

The little boy, who was overjoyed to see his grandad, could not resist running to hug him right away.

He sprinted across the field, ignoring his grandma whose hands were wide open. The grandma had opened her arms, expecting the young boy to cuddle her, but he left her hanging and dashed past her.

The grandma looked shocked and disappointed, while the grandad laughed and embraced the little boy.

The video shared by @whistle has been viewed and shared by thousands of people who found it funny and relatable. Many commented on how the little boy clearly had a special bond with his grandad, and how the grandma must have felt left out.

The video is a heartwarming and humorous example of how family dynamics can be unpredictable and amusing.

Watch the video below:

