Global site navigation

Local editions

"I'm Scared": Nigerian Student Shows Strange-looking Tuber of Yam Sent to Her From Village
People

"I'm Scared": Nigerian Student Shows Strange-looking Tuber of Yam Sent to Her From Village

by  Israel Usulor
  • A young student took a picture of one of the tubers of yams sent to her in school and posted it on TikTok
  • The picture is going viral because of the shape of the yam, which looks like the shape of a carved wood
  • Many social media users who saw the strange-looking tuber of yam said they had never seen such before

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

Many reactions have trailed the video of a tuber of yam, which has a strange shape.

The video was posted on TikTok by Favour Onyenwe, who said the yam was sent to her in school.

Tuber of yam with a strange shape.
The yam looks like a mask. Photo credit: TikTok/Favour Onyenwe.
Source: TikTok

In the video, Favour said she was scared of the yam because of how it is shaped like a carved piece of wood.

The yam has three holes that almost make it look like a long skull or mask. Some people have described it as a Halloween yam.

Read also

"Adulthood is a scam": Jovial man joins his little baby to mess up house, pours milk on the floor

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Favour captioned the video:

"The yam they sent to me to eat in school. Gosh I am scared to eat this yam. If it were you, will eat it?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets strange-looking tuber of yam in school

@Nancy Ukueku commented:

"It looks like one of those transfigured souls Mahito carries in his pocket, in jujitsu kaisen."

@Serah said:

"Just eat it with anointing oil."

@Scruff Mcgruff remarked:

"Just reason with the yam first before you cook am chop."

@everyone girlfriend said:

"Halloween yam. Please, don't eat it. This yam is worth 500k dollars."

@Inis’tichies commented:

"Hungry never catch you."

@SBV said:

"Dem carry your village oracle come give you as yam."

@$bridget#$$ commented:

"That yam was sent to monitor you."

@Aya__Oba said:

"Find shrine carry am go o. Nah the gods get am."

Read also

"God has changed my life": Portable goes gaga as Oyinbo woman gifts him shoes, wristwatch, others

@userjiddatulkhair remarked:

"Now I actually know what the gods looks like."

University freshman goes viral online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a university freshman trended on TikTok because of the attire he wore to school.

In the video, the young man wore traditional lace attire with a black shoe and a bag to match.

Many people who saw the video on TikTok could not help but laugh, while others said the young man looked handsome.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel