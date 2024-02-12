A young student took a picture of one of the tubers of yams sent to her in school and posted it on TikTok

The picture is going viral because of the shape of the yam, which looks like the shape of a carved wood

Many social media users who saw the strange-looking tuber of yam said they had never seen such before

Many reactions have trailed the video of a tuber of yam, which has a strange shape.

The video was posted on TikTok by Favour Onyenwe, who said the yam was sent to her in school.

The yam looks like a mask. Photo credit: TikTok/Favour Onyenwe.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Favour said she was scared of the yam because of how it is shaped like a carved piece of wood.

The yam has three holes that almost make it look like a long skull or mask. Some people have described it as a Halloween yam.

Favour captioned the video:

"The yam they sent to me to eat in school. Gosh I am scared to eat this yam. If it were you, will eat it?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets strange-looking tuber of yam in school

@Nancy Ukueku commented:

"It looks like one of those transfigured souls Mahito carries in his pocket, in jujitsu kaisen."

@Serah said:

"Just eat it with anointing oil."

@Scruff Mcgruff remarked:

"Just reason with the yam first before you cook am chop."

@everyone girlfriend said:

"Halloween yam. Please, don't eat it. This yam is worth 500k dollars."

@Inis’tichies commented:

"Hungry never catch you."

@SBV said:

"Dem carry your village oracle come give you as yam."

@$bridget#$$ commented:

"That yam was sent to monitor you."

@Aya__Oba said:

"Find shrine carry am go o. Nah the gods get am."

@userjiddatulkhair remarked:

"Now I actually know what the gods looks like."

Source: Legit.ng