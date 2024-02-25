"No Money No Luxury But They Are Happy": Video of Village Kids Singing Kizz Daniel's Odo Goes Viral
- Some kids who sang Odo, a song by Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel, went viral after the video emerged on TikTok
- The kids who are in a rural area sang the song so nicely that netizens who saw the video were impressed
- The happiness and joy exuded by the children rubbed off on social media users who praised them in the comment section
Kids who nicely sang Odo by Kizz Daniel impressed social media users with their singing prowess.
In a video shared on TikTok by @acenaija, the children were seen in a rural area, and they sang together.
With the way they sang and demonstrated the popular song, it appeared they had rehearsed it. Many social media users said the video was deeply satisfying.
Others said the children appeared not to have money, fame or luxury, but they were still happy, given the way they sang.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as kids sing Kizz Daniel's Odo
@user657841040956 said:
"No money, no luxury, but they are the happiest people in the world."
@pulaagu Sénégal commented:
"I recognized our Billaye blood, it’s Fulani from which country please."
@Faty-White said:
"Happiness is free fulani ppl dey enjoy o."
@farocine 228 commented:
"The most beautiful in the world."
