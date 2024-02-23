A lady mistakenly stepped on her cat and fell when she was about to start doing a TikTok dance

In a video that has gone viral and gained 1.7 million views, the cat ran away after the lady stepped on it

Social media users were left asking if the car was alright and the lady had to share a video showing the pet was just fine

A lady wanted to do a TikTok dance, but a cat ruined her plans as it made her fall badly.

A video that has now gained 1.7 million views showed how the lady mistakenly stepped on the pet and fell.

The lady said the cat is alright. Photo credit: TikTok/@ndapandulafrieda.

The lady, @ndapandulafrieda, 4placed her phone in readiness to record a video of her dance but that ended up not happening.

What was recorded instead was how she fell while attempting to start her dance. She did dance a little but that was after the cat ran away.

In the comment section of the video, some TikTok users had to ask if the cat was fine, given how she matched it. She shared a new video to show that the cat was just fine.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a lady falls while dancing

@user9074658449709 asked:

"Is the cat ok?"

@hoandi commented:

"Now the cat has 8 life's left because of you."

@Kache Muzwa remarked:

"The fact that you continued dancing is sending me."

@TriVaGo said:

"Wait till it comes back for revenge after midnight."

@Ceendee Ngoobaneh said:

"Cat ran away with the dance moves."

@KabelloRamothwala said:

"I love this gender...that's a living proof that even if you fall, stand up and chase your destiny non stop!"

@Marthah Tembo commented:

"And the audacity to continue dancing got me."

@Edu Fantastic said:

"The cat has made her more famous."

