A lady who resides in the UK invited her flatmate to church, and the Oyinbo man agreed to come with him

The man only followed the lady to her church, but netizens interpreted the video in different ways

While some said that relationships start that way, others said it was a normal thing to invite someone to church

A video showing a white man and a young lady in church is generating different kinds of reactions.

The video is trending on TikTok, where a UK-based midwife posted it and said she invited the young man to church.

The lady said she invited her flatmate to church. Photos: TikTok/@dycta_b.

Source: TikTok

The lady, @dycta, said the Oyinbo man in question is her flatmate whom she decided to take to church during Easter.

The video showed the worship time and how the young man clapped his hands excitedly.

However, some netizens are interpreting the video in different ways. While others saw it as a normal thing, some said many relationships start that way.

The video is captioned:

"I invited my British flatmate to church."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady invites her Oyinbo flatmate to church

@Ama_original said:

"My people have started. So someone can’t take their flatmate to church in peace?"

@princessdammy__ said:

"Happy married life in advance in Jesus Christ name."

@Jonathan Kwame Aikin said:

"That's how it starts."

@Laud said:

"How I met your mother."

@Nana Abrafi said:

"I hope we save the date soon."

@mzzira said:

"You guys look good together, I must admit."

@Belindadzattah said:

"I see you guys getting married soon .. you two look good together."

@mlmnml1136 said:

"You guys are dating and don't even notice."

@Motsi Cee said:

"Why do I want you two married and yet I don’t know you?"

@E said:

"We all know how this is going to end. Just skip to the marriage."

Lady dumped by her man

Meanwhile, a lady was served breakfast by her boyfriend in a very unusual way that many have criticised.

The lady reportedly found out that her man was marrying another woman during a church announcement.

The story went viral and generated funny reactions, with some saying the girl was served breakfast in the presence of the Lord.

Source: Legit.ng