A Nigerian woman is in tears, saying she did not like the local rice that her husband bought and brought home

She said she was used to eating bismatic rice, and she did not know how to cook the local one the man bought

The woman shared the story online, seeking advice at a time when the price of a bag of foreign rice is pegged at over N75,000

A woman said her husband bought one bag of local rice and this did not go down well with her.

The woman said she was used to eating bismatic rice but her husband purchased a local one with a different colour.

The woman said she is used to bismatic rice. Photo credit: Getty Images/Francesco Carta fotografo and Vladimir Vladimirov. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In a secret message she sent to the Facebook influencer Racheal Joseph, the woman said she cried when she saw the local rice.

She asked netizens if the rice would be sweet, saying she does not know how to cook it but she had no choice and was also grateful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her words:

"Ma can you help me deliver my message to your followers. I want to know if this rice will be sweet and how best to cook it, this is what my husband bought. A full bag of this rice me that eat basmatic rice I don’t even know what the taste will be like. I actually cried badly seeing this whole thing but I will not talk much. How can I cook it. Because this rice is not foreign but I am grateful I do not like it but don’t have choice."

Facebook users advices her

Racheal Joseph said:

"Please just manage it ok. Hence you can not buy it yourself. Don’t complain honey."

Mimidoo Ayough said:

"I'm sending you hugs. I totally understand you dear Poster. I love the fact that you said, you are grateful, many people can't even afford this type."

Raymond Jessy reacted:

"Rice na rice, the way you have been preparing basmatic rice, prepare this one like that."

Businessman distributes free rice

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a rich businessman identified on Instagram as Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities.

Blord was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food.

Blord reportedly shared 1200 bags of rice, and four cows to the people who were seen hailing him as their hero.

Source: Legit.ng