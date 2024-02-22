A video showing a Nigerian lady dancing with flair in church has gained massive attention on Tiktok

A captivating video of a Nigerian lady who danced with passion and style in a church service went viral on TikTok.

The young lady, who was deeply touched by the uplifting gospel music, began to sway her body and hands in harmony with the beat.

The lady appeared very ecstatic. Photo credit: @helenpaul/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She displayed various popular dance moves and expressions that showed her enthusiasm and devotion.

Her joyful dancing and confident attitude caught the eye of many online viewers who praised her grace and spirit in the house of God.

They also commented on how she brought life and energy to the church atmosphere. The video, as shared by @skirticon777, was widely shared and liked by thousands of TikTok users who enjoyed watching the woman’s amazing performance.

Watch the video below:

