A young lady could not control her joy when her elder brother bought her a brand new Infinix Hot 40i phone

A short video captured the heartwarming moment the gift was presented to her, and she started crying out of joy

Apart from the new Infinix phone, the man also gave her brother N500,000, and she was over the moon

A young man went the extra mile to make his younger sister happy by gifting her money and a new phone.

A video trending online shows that the lady got a N500,000 monetary gift which she would use to open a shop.

She was overjoyed when the phone was given to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@_just.ice._.

Source: TikTok

She got a new Infinix Hot 40i phone and she was over the moon as the gift was unveiled.

In the video, the lady could not hold her breath as she was overwhelmed by the massive show of love and support by her elder brother.

When she saw the phone, she fell to the floor and started crying out of uncontrollable joy.

Her joy increased when she was told that N500k was waiting for her in the bank, and she hugged her brother tightly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man surprises his sister with N500k

@Bishop Chideraa said:

"Be like say na only me no be better brother."

@thë_kïñg_bëšt commented:

"If na iPhone she for don dey fly ooh."

@N.k baby$€ remarked:

"Una way get big brother and elder ones una nor know watin God do for una oh.... i be ada come still be senior pikin kwa. God na our only help."

@ASA Nobody commented:

"My own brother na to dey flash me and my mom. I don really see Shage playing dey role of first daughter and son at the same time, God will bless you."

@Victor Wosu reacted:

"Brotherly love sweet pass boyfriend own ooohh."

Source: Legit.ng