A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after he purchased fuel at N1,000 per litre from a filling station on Monday

Many filling stations are closed across the country as petrol tanker drivers downed their tools on Monday to protest rising costs of operation

The implication of the strike has been the return of fuel queues and the few filling stations that open selling at exorbitant prices

The petrol tanker drivers' strike has resulted in fuel queues and the few filling stations available selling fuel at prices higher than normal.

A Nigerian man on X, Dr Donald Aniekwe, has cried out on social media after he bought fuel at N1,000 per litre in Enugu on Monday, February 19.

A shocked Donald exclaimed on X:

"It has happened! I just bought fuel for 1000/ltr."

He shared a picture taken from the filling station where he made the purchase to support his claim, adding that he bought it at ChristNeky NG Ltd.

His tweet left many shocked and in disbelief.

Before Monday, petroleum product marketers in the country had threatened to suspend operations and apparently followed through with their threat.

See Donald's tweet below:

Nigerians groan over increase in fuel price

@fabolousmezu said:

"I almost thought was an inhaler underneath the monitor,...i been wan say E choke die, both in fuel & life generally."

@Ralphdani said:

"N8000 for 8 liters.

"When we’re ready sha, we’ll hit the streets and change the course of this country."

@hrh_nas said:

"The deliberate attempt to turn the people against this government will not be tolerated. We must join hands and manage our suffering for a little longer until things are better. I’m sure Baba is working tirelessly as he doesn’t sleep until 2am."

@lifemademe said:

"Had to make sure my mama had solar before I left. The only issue was how well the engineers can service it in case it got damaged. But so far she doesn't care if there is nepa or not."

@Therealchibiky said:

"Biko name of filling station please, I am Enugu too and I bought 680, while my friend bought 660 at bovas new market."

@efe_edwards said:

"That’s about N1,700 over here. So they are making you all buy fuel at the western world price without the Western world income or benefits?"

Tanker drivers withdraw services

Fuel scarcity has reappeared in some parts of the country as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the umbrella body of petroleum truck drivers, kicked off a nationwide strike.

National president of NARTO, Yusuf Lawal Othman, in a letter dated February 15, 2024, notified the federal government and the major energy marketers association of Nigeria of its plan to suspend operations.

According to NARTO, the current economic situation in Nigeria has made it impossible to continue business as usual.

