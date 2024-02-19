A young Nigerian man has shared his father's hilarious reaction after opening his hotel room with a card

In the funny clip, his father expressed amazement after he touched the door with the card and it opened

The video trending on the TikTok app sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

A Nigerian man recently took his father to a high-class hotel and captured his reaction in a funny video.

The man identified as @iroko_bass1 on TikTok first showed his father walking towards his hotel room with his shoulders high.

Man takes his dad to high-class hotel Photo credit: @iroko_bass1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad uses card to open hotel room

The man’s father was amazed as he opened his hotel room with the room card in his hands.

He exclaimed in excitement and bid his son and the lady who saw him to his room ‘good night.’

“Oh my God! Have a good night. God bless you,” he exclaimed.

His son found his father’s reaction so hilarious and he kept laughing in the video.

The video was captioned:

“My dad's reaction after opening his door with a card.”

Reactions as man takes dad to hotel

The elderly man’s reaction in the video ignited lots of funny reactions from netizens.

PIOVEO said:

“U no go arrange one shima for am.”

@success Obinna said:

“My guy you no try forgive your father one girl.”

@sabinus _saboc001 said:

“He come mistakenly forget how to open the door from inside.”

GODSTIME said:

“Those people buying mama houses and cars where are you guys mumu people see as him father day happy small prayer this guy go make am in life.”

SIRE BILLS said:

“Exactly what I'll have done for my Dad and bought his dream car, but he's gone to meet with his maker. may God bless you bro for making him happy.”

@olayinkaogunniran reacted:

“Life will be better than this papa.”

Kutthroat Bill reacted:

“May all parents enjoy the fruits of they labour.”

Donwizlord said:

“Chai chineke, Good life sweet.”

@carlidon20 said:

“Nah one thing remain.”

Mc HolyParrot commented:

“Lost mine few days ago.”

Watch the video below:

