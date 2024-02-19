A Nigerian landlord forced a businesswoman to relocate from her shop after he increased the shop's rent

In a story shared on TikTok, the lady said her landlord moved the rent from N900k to N1.4 million

The additional N500k did not go down well with the lady who started doing her business from her home and later bought a duplex

A Nigerian lady vacated a shop after the landlord increased the rent by adding N500k to it.

Initially, the lady, who is a businesswoman, paid N900k, but the landlord increased the rent to N1.4 million.

The lady bought a duplex for her own shop. Photo credit: TikTok/@thiasradiant_ng.

In a video shared on TikTok by @thiasradiant_ng, the lady said she had to leave the shop and continue her business at home.

She was seen moving out of the shop, with people helping her to pack her wares. She maintained that her landlord increased the rent because he saw that her business was doing well.

However, the lady's business is still booming as she has now successfully bought a duplex.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I moved my stuff back to my house, but God was not done with me. Business was booming, and within three months, we bought a duplex for my business."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys duplex for her business

@Salvation Fubara said:

"A few men ganged up against my uncle to be removed as a manager but he was removed from there to another office as a Director with a house and car. GOD!"

@ezebunanwaamaka commented:

"It happens to me in festac. But today I have 8 shops in trade fair."

@Emenike Kalu Ulu said:

"My boss fired me from my job and promised to make my life miserable simply because I was demanding for my 7-month salary areas. Now I earn 4 times more than he pays me."

Lady becomes a CEO at the age of 20

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was full of joy because she finally opened a fashion house, which had been her dream.

She posted a video on TikTok to show people the outcome of her hard work and the numerous equipment she had bought.

She revealed to her followers that it took her one month to complete work on the fashion house.

