A Nigerian lady has shared how she started her flourishing business after taking her boyfriend's N25k without his knowledge

Sharing a video of how her business expanded, she disclosed that the young man who dumped her now wants her back

Netizens who watched her video on TikTok took to the comments section to share their opinions on whether to accept him into her life

A Nigerian lady has asked netizens for advice after her boyfriend who dumped her returned to beg.

The lady with the handle @storeroomngcoach on TikTok said their misunderstanding first began after she took his last N25,000 without his knowledge.

Lady shows off her successful business

Man tries to rekindle relationship with rich ex

She used the money to start up a business but her boyfriend who was upset over her action broke up with her.

However, he started showing interest in her again after he found out about her business expansion.

He disclosed to her that his sole aim of returning was because he believed he was the one who invested in her.

The young lady asked netizens for their opinions on how to handle the situation.

She wrote:

“He left me because I withdrew the last 25k in his account to start a business. Now he wants to come back thinking he was the one that invested in me. Do you think I should go back?”

Reactions as businesswoman seeks advice

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the video.

Haliberry ∞ Store of Abk said:

“Pity him and just add 25k to it to double his Investment.”

Eunique said:

“Give him his investment back abeg 999. I mean the 25k.”

@mimi72 said:

“Give him his 25k let him go back.”

Aisha commented:

“Double the money and add cold bottle water as a gift. You the weather is really hurt.”

Shola said:

“Ahhh no gree for anybody.”

Smartfashion said:

“Good decision.”

THRIFT VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

“Make una go help me do small awww for my own gift nah I don post am the recent post not the pinned vibes o.”

Hair by oyinmore reacted:

“If the guy no Dump how u wan reach this stage.”

OREKE_KIDDIES_WORLD said:

“I go follow him go station to report you even follow him com arrest you join.”

Adecare said:

“I won't advice you to go back he only came back because you are now successful return the 25K back to him.”

@seamstress rossy said:

“Pity him Double the money.”

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman in tears over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwear shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

